The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 429.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after buying an additional 623,469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after buying an additional 487,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,317,000 after buying an additional 461,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $310.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $215.79 and a one year high of $347.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.07.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.23.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

