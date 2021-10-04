The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

The Gap has decreased its dividend payment by 64.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Gap has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Gap to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Get The Gap alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $23.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The Gap has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $37.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,555 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GPS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.