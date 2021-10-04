The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €108.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €108.00 ($127.06) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMW. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €99.71 ($117.31).

Shares of BMW opened at €83.83 ($98.62) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.30. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

