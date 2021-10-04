The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €16.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($19.18) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Engie in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.68 ($18.45).

EPA:ENGI opened at €11.62 ($13.68) on Friday. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.84). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.03.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

