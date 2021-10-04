The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HNST. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Honest during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Honest during the second quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in The Honest during the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Honest during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Honest during the second quarter worth $97,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Honest has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The Honest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Honest will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

