The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Update

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The LGL Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 million, a P/E ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

The LGL Group Company Profile

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.