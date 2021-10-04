The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $19.33 Million Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,527 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $19,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWB opened at $33.15 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

GWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

