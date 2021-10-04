The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 42,118 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,118 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $20,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,401 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,669. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $483.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $478.36 and a 200-day moving average of $399.77. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $271.73 and a one year high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

