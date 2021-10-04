The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,544 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $18,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,564 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $4,420,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 21,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,378 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $105.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average of $111.96. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

