The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,760 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Carnival Co. & worth $19,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

