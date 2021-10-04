The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Restaurant Group in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Restaurant Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 18th.

RSTGF opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $350.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.99. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

