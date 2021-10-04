The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Lifted to Buy at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$93.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$89.00.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perfom rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a $91.00 rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.73.

TD opened at C$85.37 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$57.44 and a 1-year high of C$89.12. The company has a market cap of C$155.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$84.73.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6299996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

