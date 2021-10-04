Third Security LLC Has $536.77 Million Stock Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Third Security LLC boosted its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Precigen makes up approximately 75.7% of Third Security LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Third Security LLC owned about 0.40% of Precigen worth $536,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,863 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precigen alerts:

PGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $68,043.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $28,833.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,030,870 shares of company stock worth $6,164,393. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGEN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.10. 14,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,591. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.32. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.