THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.32

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 53676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 548.80 and a beta of 1.33.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

