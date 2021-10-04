Thore Cash Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $49,115.89 and approximately $155,101.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00341002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

