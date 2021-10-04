thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on TKAMY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.17. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

