Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.87. 1,407,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,994,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

