Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.07. 62,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

