Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $8.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.78. The stock had a trading volume of 300,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,159. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $432.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,007 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,202 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

