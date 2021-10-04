Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 301,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4,712.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,339,000 after acquiring an additional 243,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $377.13. The company had a trading volume of 52,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,117. The company has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.45.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

