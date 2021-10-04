Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 5,298 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $212,572,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $165.19. The company had a trading volume of 354,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,478. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

