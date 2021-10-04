TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $11.00 on Thursday. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TIM had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $831.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TIM will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TIM by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

