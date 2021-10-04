Titan Coin Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 39.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $75.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004926 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010114 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

