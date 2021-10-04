Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Down 31.1% in September

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the August 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $17.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.38. Topcon has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $19.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

