Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.06% of Tower Semiconductor worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

