TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,203,713 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.41% of TransUnion worth $85,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,120,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in TransUnion by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $114.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

