Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.100-$7.300 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $57.18 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

