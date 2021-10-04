Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,080 shares of company stock worth $14,692,201. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $5.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.07. 144,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.63. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

