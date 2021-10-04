Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after buying an additional 653,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after buying an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McKesson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after buying an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 406,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,245,000 after purchasing an additional 299,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $199.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.58 and a 200-day moving average of $196.25. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

