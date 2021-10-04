Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.28 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 464.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,935 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,109,000 after buying an additional 170,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,819,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,608,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,334,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,579,000 after purchasing an additional 44,890 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.77. The company had a trading volume of 39,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $78.48 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

