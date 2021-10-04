Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 120,377 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 831.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,377 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 356,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511,733. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

