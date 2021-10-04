Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 592.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,583 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,231 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

NYSE LUV traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $55.56. 762,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,147,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

