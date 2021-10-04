Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.13

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$40.13 and last traded at C$40.19, with a volume of 46125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSU shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.63.

The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$100.42.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$86.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

