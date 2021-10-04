Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.37.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $82.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $40.14 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.