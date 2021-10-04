TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC stock opened at $94.76 on Monday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $4,591,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,591,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,145,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,443,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

