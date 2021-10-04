TwoKeyEconomy Price Reaches $0.0379 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,217.77 or 0.08644464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00288162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00114529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Profile

2KEY is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

