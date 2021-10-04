Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,006,000 after purchasing an additional 220,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after purchasing an additional 364,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,638,000 after purchasing an additional 263,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,093,000 after purchasing an additional 427,966 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.93. 43,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,811. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

