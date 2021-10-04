u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Down 54.8% in September

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have commented on UBLXF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded u-blox from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $72.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36. u-blox has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $79.95.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

