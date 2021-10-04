Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,516,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJLB traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 757,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,147. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Ultrack Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.26.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc engages in the business of GPS tracking solutions. The company’s activities include development, implementation and distribution of electronic monitoring, and tracking systems for companies in the field of leasing, transportation, construction, disposal and others. Its hardware helps a range of customers in locating and tracking moving assets.

