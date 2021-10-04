Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,516,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MJLB traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 757,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,147. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Ultrack Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.26.
About Ultrack Systems
Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrack Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrack Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.