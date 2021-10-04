Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.74. 4,788,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,292. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 634.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

