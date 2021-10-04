United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.58.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.35 and a 200-day moving average of $196.16. The firm has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

