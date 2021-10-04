United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics comprises 5.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $25,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,472,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 486,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 382,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.94 and its 200-day moving average is $191.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

