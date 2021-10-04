Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 572.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,113,000 after purchasing an additional 144,844 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $730,020.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 974,525 shares of company stock worth $119,396,105 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on U. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $126.22 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $174.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.