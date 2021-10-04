Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post sales of $3.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the highest is $3.21 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share.
Shares of UHS stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,161. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average of $150.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.
In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
