Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post sales of $3.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the highest is $3.21 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on UHS. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,161. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average of $150.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

