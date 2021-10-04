Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Universal Insurance stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $405.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -71.11%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,086,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

