Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UPST. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $298.77 on Friday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $346.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.45 and its 200-day moving average is $159.38.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total transaction of $122,723,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,076,466 shares of company stock worth $438,511,625. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

