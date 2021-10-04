Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Shares of UPWK opened at $48.03 on Friday. Upwork has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.15 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,523,965.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Upwork by 33.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Upwork by 150.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter worth $87,160,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 123.8% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $50,757,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

