VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 30.8% in September

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 12,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,472,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 763,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 218,407 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 330,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 169,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,985,000 after acquiring an additional 630,151 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,283,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,818,000 after acquiring an additional 369,529 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.