Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $169,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $202.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $150.60 and a twelve month high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

