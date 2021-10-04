Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 390.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $393.31. The stock had a trading volume of 811,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,918. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.37 and a 1-year high of $417.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

